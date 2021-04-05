Man Shot In Harrisburg, Say Local Police

A man was shot in Harrisburg on Monday night, according to police.

Harrisburg police say they were dispatched for a report of a shooting victim at an apartment on Cumberland Road around 10:30 p.m.

The victim told police he was in the area of North 15th and Herr streets when he was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 717-558-6900.

