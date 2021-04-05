Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Breaking News: PA Lifting COVID Orders Memorial Day Weekend, Masks Required Until 70% Of State Is Vaccinated
Man Shot In Harrisburg, Say Local Police

Jillian Pikora
North 15th and Herr streets in Harrisburg, Pa.
North 15th and Herr streets in Harrisburg, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was shot in Harrisburg on Monday night, according to police.

Harrisburg police say they were dispatched for a report of a shooting victim at an apartment on Cumberland Road around 10:30 p.m.

The victim told police he was in the area of North 15th and Herr streets when he was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 717-558-6900.

