Dauphin Daily Voice
Dauphin Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Man Shot By Police On Car In Susquehanna River Missing, Women, Child Rescued (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Harrisburg fire
Harrisburg fire Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Station #2- Kings Of The Hill (Facebook)

A man asking police to shoot him while standing on top of a car on the Susquehanna River was missing after police did what he asked -- only after he threatened a woman with a hunting knife, WGAL reports citing the Dauphin County DA.

The woman and a child, who were with him in the car in the river, were rescued from the car by authorities in Harrisburg near the Dock Street Dam around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said. A search for the man remained active Sunday afternoon.

Video from the scene was posted by DJM News Media for Live Storms Media, and Capital City Fire photos (scroll for video).

Click here for more from WGAL and Live Storms Media.

