Man Shot By Police On Car In Susquehanna River Missing, Women, Child Rescued (VIDEO)

A man asking police to shoot him while standing on top of a car on the Susquehanna River was missing after police did what he asked -- only after he threatened a woman with a hunting knife, WGAL reports citing the Dauphin County DA.

The woman and a child, who were with him in the car in the river, were rescued from the car by authorities in Harrisburg near the Dock Street Dam around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said. A search for the man remained active Sunday afternoon.

Video from the scene was posted by DJM News Media for Live Storms Media, and Capital City Fire photos (scroll for video).

