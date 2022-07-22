Man Killed In Harrisburg Hit-Run Rollover Crash ID'd

The passenger who died in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash involving a rollover on Thursday, July 21, has been identified.

Tyrone Thompson, 68, of Harrisburg, died at the scene of the crash in the area of North 17th and Regna streets around 2:30 a.m., according to his family.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash they found two vehicles had collided at the intersection.

"The initial investigation indicates that the one vehicle was traveling north on 17th Street, while the other vehicle was traveling east on Regina Street. The collision caused the vehicle traveling north on 17th Street to be rolled onto it's side," police say.

"All of the occupants of the vehicle traveling east on Regina Street fled from their vehicle, and the scene, prior to police arrival," police state in the release.

No information on the people who fled has been released by officials.

Thompson's friends and family are already sharing about their loss on social media.

He was a Harrisburg High School graduate who is remembered as a beloved brother and "a great man who loves music and just dancing," one mourner posted on Facebook.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene, and is currently investigating this deadly crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.