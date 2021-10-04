Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW THEM? Police Seek Dirt Bike, ATV Riders Who Fled From Swatara Officer

"These individuals failed to stop for Police and fled north bound on East Park Drive before leaving the Township," Swatara PD said in a release. Photo Credit: Swatara Township PD

Authorities in Swatara are turning to the public in identifying unauthorized ATVs and a dirt bike who failed to stop for police.

An officer patrolling along the  3800 block of Derry Street tried stopping the eastbound motorists on around 5 p.m. on April 8, local police said.

"These individuals failed to stop for Police and fled north bound on East Park Drive before leaving the Township," the department said in a release.

Anyone who can positively identify of any of the individuals above is urged to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550, Officer Zwigart through his email at rzwigart@swatarapolice.org or you can leave a tip through CrimeWatch

