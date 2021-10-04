KNOW THEM? Police Seek Dirt Bike, ATV Riders Who Fled From Swatara Officer

Authorities in Swatara are turning to the public in identifying unauthorized ATVs and a dirt bike who failed to stop for police.

An officer patrolling along the 3800 block of Derry Street tried stopping the eastbound motorists on around 5 p.m. on April 8, local police said.

"These individuals failed to stop for Police and fled north bound on East Park Drive before leaving the Township," the department said in a release.

Anyone who can positively identify of any of the individuals above is urged to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550, Officer Zwigart through his email at rzwigart@swatarapolice.org or you can leave a tip through CrimeWatch.

