Kayaker Goes Missing In Susquehanna River

Harrisburg rescue crews spent most of the day Sunday searching for a female kayaker who went missing in the Susquehanna River.

A witness told police the woman was struggling and possibly calling for help in the river before going under water around 10:30 a.m., Harrisburg police told Daily Voice.

Pennsylvania State Police deployed a helicopter to assist Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services, police and fire crews.

The search was called off sometime after 5 p.m., police said.

It was not clear if the search would resume Monday.

