A pre-Christmas jewelry burglary at Harrisburg Mall has police offering a hefty reward.

The thefts forcibly entered the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall on December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a release by the Swatara Township police on Jan. 27, 2023.

During this burglary, multiple suspects stole an "undetermined amount of jewelry and other items from the within the store," the police say.

Dauphin County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in this burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the pole information can be provided through Crimewatch, swatarapolice.org or by calling the police department at 717-564-2550.

