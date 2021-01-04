Inmate, 19, Dies In Dauphin County Prison

Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old inmate in the Dauphin County Prison.

Kejuan Cooke was found unresponsive by his cellmate on Tuesday, police said.

The cellmate called for help and prison staff performed CPR, but Cooke was shortly declared deceased.

Cooke was arrested at 18 in 2019 for simple assault and was sentenced to serve just under a year, according to court documents.

In July 2020, he was arrested on charges two misdemeanors for drug possession and one felony charge for flight to avoid apprehension, trial, punishment.

He was in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of bail while he awaited sentencing.

A GoFundMe was launched to assist with funds associated with Cooke's funeral.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

