I-83 Driver Missing After Crash, Police Say

Police in Dauphin County are looking for a driver they say went missing following a crash on I-83.

Stephen Salazar, 61, has not been seen or heard from since his involvement in a crash on northbound I-83 near the 2nd Street exit on December 23 around 5:30 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police said.

Salazar is 5'8" tall and described as having a heavy build with black hair.

Anyone having information on Salazar's whereabouts is asked to contact LPTPD at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

