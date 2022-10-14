Hershey Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Rt 283: Pennsylvania State Police

A 66-year-old Hershey man died at the scene of a four-vehicle wrong-way crash on Pennsylvania Route 283 on Thursday, Oct. 13, state police announced on Friday.

Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his 2020 Hyundai Elantra— west— on Route 283 east, when the crash happened at mile marker .4 in Lower Swatara Township around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township

Jessica Abreau, 36, also of Hershey was driving her 2020 Ram ProMaster 3500— in the correct direction— on the road and swerved to avoid Larson, but instead, she collided and slammed into the driver's side of De Andre Lloyd, 28, of Enola's 2022 Ford Range making it flip over. Larson continued into the front end of a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by Bernadine Wood, 57, of Middletown causing her vehicle to rotate and hit the guardrail. Final Larson's stopped with the front end facing south. He was pronounced dead at the scene, as detailed in the release.

Wood was transported to Hershey Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The other two drivers were evaluated at the scene but were uninjured.

The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were closed until around 1 a.m. on Oct. 14, police say.

It is not clear what caused Larson to drive down the wrong side of the highway.

