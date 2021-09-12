Haunted Hayride Shooting Leaves Pittsburg Area Teen Dead, Another Injured

A 15-year-old boy died and another victim was injured in a shooting at the season opening of a haunted hayride near Pittsburgh, authorities said.

An argument between teens broke out before three or four gunshots rang out at the Haunted Hills Hayride in the North Versailles township, Allegheny County Police Lt. Vernando Costa said.

Steven Eason was pronounced dead at the scene while the other 15-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident near a boarding area around 8:15 p.m., authorities say.

A teen shooter around 15 to 17 years old was being sought by police.

The venue was apparently evacuated.

The event included a haunted walking trail, private campfire areas and a hayride.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.