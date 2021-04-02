Harrisburg Sex Offender Gets Life Behind Bars In Kyan King's Deadly Shooting

The registered sex offender accused of shooting 16-year-old Kyan King last August will spend the rest of his life behind bars pleaded guilty on Friday, officials said.

Orlando P. Duarte shot and killed Kyan King, who was running naked near North 18th and Forster streets in Harrisburg, on Aug. 25, 2020. King later died at a local hospital.

Duarte was a primary suspect as he was seen fleeing the area on foot, according to police.

During the course of an investigation, police found a note in Duarte's apartment that is believed to have been left by King. The note states, "It's K.K. If you're reading this I'm dead."

In the moments leading up to the shooting, Kyan was found by a good Samaritan who apparently tired covering him in a towel, District Attorney Fran Chardo said.

The boy told the citizen that the man who had raped him was trying to kill him, WJACTV reports citing Chardo.

It wasn't long before Duarte showed up with a gun, chased Kyan down the street and then fired off two shots as Kyan lay on the ground, the DA said.

Because Duarte was a registered sex offender in the Megan's Law Database, he was not legally allowed to own a firearm.

Duarte was taken into custody two blocks from the crime scene.

The evening following the shooting, the Harrisburg Community School District board held a organized a vigil at Harrisburg High School, where King would have started his junior year the next day.

His mother Tamara King started a GoFundMe to cover the funeral expenses. The campaign surpassed its goal of $20,000 reaching $33,286.

King's family attended Friday's sentencing hearing.

Orlando P. Duarte waived his right to formal arraignment and on Friday, April 2 he pleaded guilty to murder of the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a firearm during a declared state of emergency and corruption of minors.

The judge accepted the guilty plea and plea agreement.

Duarte is sentence to life imprisonment and a consecutive 12½ to 25 years of imprisonment on the remaining charges as outlined in the agreement.

