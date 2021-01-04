Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Streamed Rape Of PA Boy, 6, Sends Ex-Exec At Pace University To Fed Pen For 35 Years
Police & Fire

Harrisburg Man Shot Texas Truck Driver Dead Over 'Stupid Argument,' Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Charles E. Anderson
Charles E. Anderson Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison

Harrisburg police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Texas truck driver.

Charles E. Anderson, 29, has been arrested and is facing charges of criminal homicide and carrying a gun without a concealed permit, according to police.

Anderson was released from the Dauphin County Prison Wednesday when he made bail, but Thursday police arrested him on newly-filed homicide charges.

The new charges are both felony counts of homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

The shooting death of Christopher “CJ” Hill on March 6 happened after what police call a 'stupid argument' in a bar parking lot. 

CJ Hill

GoFundMe photo

Anderson was allegedly following Hill’s vehicle too-closely while exiting the bar parking and opening fire at Hill and his best friend in the 300 block of Division Street, according to police.

Hill was hit in the back of his head by the gunfire and crashing into a tree in the 200 block of Division Street.

Hill, 26, was based out of Houston, Texas where he owned a townhouse and was hoping to start his own trucking company, reports say.

He was working in Harrisburg about on a short-term contact for Sygma.

Nine .357 Sig spent shell casings and one .9mm spent casing were found at North Third and Division streets during the course an investigation.

A friend of Hill's had been staying with him was in the vehicle that night. The unnamed friend survived.

Hill's family has started a GoFundMe to will assist with transporting Hill's body to Florida where his family is located as well as cover funeral expenses, and all medical bills incurred while being cared for in Pennsylvania.

Court records include an unidentified passenger in Anderson's car but he was not charged.

On March 24, police arrested and "charged Alma Demirovic, of Lower Paxton, with a third-degree felony: Hindering apprehension, for saying no one else but she had used her rental car, according to court documents. But police say they have surveillance video showing two men alone in that exact car the night of March 6 near the S Club, near Division and N. 7th streets," according to PennLive.

Charles E. Anderson's  hearing is scheduled for April 28.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.