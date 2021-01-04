Harrisburg Man Shot Texas Truck Driver Dead Over 'Stupid Argument,' Police Say

Harrisburg police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Texas truck driver.

Charles E. Anderson, 29, has been arrested and is facing charges of criminal homicide and carrying a gun without a concealed permit, according to police.

Anderson was released from the Dauphin County Prison Wednesday when he made bail, but Thursday police arrested him on newly-filed homicide charges.

The new charges are both felony counts of homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

The shooting death of Christopher “CJ” Hill on March 6 happened after what police call a 'stupid argument' in a bar parking lot.

CJ Hill GoFundMe photo

Anderson was allegedly following Hill’s vehicle too-closely while exiting the bar parking and opening fire at Hill and his best friend in the 300 block of Division Street, according to police.

Hill was hit in the back of his head by the gunfire and crashing into a tree in the 200 block of Division Street.

Hill, 26, was based out of Houston, Texas where he owned a townhouse and was hoping to start his own trucking company, reports say.

He was working in Harrisburg about on a short-term contact for Sygma.

Nine .357 Sig spent shell casings and one .9mm spent casing were found at North Third and Division streets during the course an investigation.

A friend of Hill's had been staying with him was in the vehicle that night. The unnamed friend survived.

Hill's family has started a GoFundMe to will assist with transporting Hill's body to Florida where his family is located as well as cover funeral expenses, and all medical bills incurred while being cared for in Pennsylvania.

Court records include an unidentified passenger in Anderson's car but he was not charged.

On March 24, police arrested and "charged Alma Demirovic, of Lower Paxton, with a third-degree felony: Hindering apprehension, for saying no one else but she had used her rental car, according to court documents. But police say they have surveillance video showing two men alone in that exact car the night of March 6 near the S Club, near Division and N. 7th streets," according to PennLive.

Charles E. Anderson's hearing is scheduled for April 28.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.