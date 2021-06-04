Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Harrisburg Man Gets 12 Years For Involvement In Firearm, Drug Trafficking Schemes

Jillian Pikora
U.S. Middle District Court in Harrisburg, Pa.
U.S. Middle District Court in Harrisburg, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old Harrisburg man will serve up to 12 years in prison for charges including drug and firearm sales-- and witness tampering-- after a sentencing hearing last week in U.S. Middle District Court.

Richard Earl Davis was involved in "a conspiracy in which a person would purchase guns that were ultimately sold to other persons that were prohibited from possessing them, including felons and drug dealers," Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said.

Davis was charged with aiding and abetting the purchase of firearms, witness tampering and discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to court documents.

Following his arrest, Davis reached out to a witness and tried to influence how they would testify at his upcoming bail hearing, Brandler said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

