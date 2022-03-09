Harrisburg Man Charged In Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two Youngsters: Police

A Harrisburg man has been charged in a drive-by shooting that left two children hurt last month, authorities announced.

Darrell Henderson-Baylor, 24, of Harrisburg, is facing charges of attempted homicide, person not to possess a weapon and kidnapping in the incident on Cumberland Street in Swatara Aug. 11, around 11:50 p.m., local police said.

The two children hurt during the shooting were taken to the Penn State / Milton Hershey Medical Center.

Henderson-Baylor was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested. He was being held in the Dauphin County Prison without bail pending a preliminary hearing.

Detectives from the Swatara Police Department continue to investigate this incident, are working with several cooperating witnesses and expect additional arrests in the near future, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident are encouraged to contact Det. Pat Corkle who can be reached at 717-564-2550 or pcorkle@swatarapolice.org.

