An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Harrisburg on Tuesday, according to area police.

Gregory White, 35 of Harrisburg, is accused of shooting a man in the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, he was taken into police custody.

The victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

White arraignment is pending as of Thursday morning.

