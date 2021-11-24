Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Along US 22: PennDOT

A fatal multi-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a stand-still along one stretch of US 22 in Harrisburg, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened in the westbound between Exit: PA 39 - LINGLESTOWN/ROCKVILLE and Exit: PA 443 - FISHING CREEK at approximately 1:42 p.m., according to PennDOT.

All lanes on US 22 westbound are closed and drivers are asked to look for alternative routes, according to PennDOT.

The accident appears to have happened right near the exit to Linglestown Road causing traffic to halt on that roadway as well, according to Daily Voice staff in the area.

The crash supposedly involved motorcycles and a logging truck, as reported by PennLive citing county officials.

At least one person has dead, according to the outlet.

