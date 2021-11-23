Fatal Crash Closed Westbound Lanes Of Major Central PA Highway For Over 6 Hours: PennDOT

The westbound lanes of US Route 22/322 closed Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews and police were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in a westbound lane of US Route 22/322 between Linglestown Road and I-81 in Susquehanna Township around 9:30 p.m., according to PennDOT.

A coroner was called to the scene and at least one person has died, according to emergency dispatchers and PennDOT.

The road reopened around 4 a.m., according to PennDOT.

