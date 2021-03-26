Fatal Accident Jams I-81 In Dauphin County

Friday evening traffic came to halt on Interstate 81 Northbound following a serious crash.

The two-car crash occurred on the northbound side near mile marker 65.5 around 4:15 p.m. in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

Footage from the scene shows an overturned vehicle on the roadway.

Initial reports say at least one person needed extrication and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dauphin County Coroner was alerted and the cause remains under investigation.

