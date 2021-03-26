Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Fatal Accident Jams I-81 In Dauphin County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Crews and state police to mile marker 65.5 around 4:15 p.m. in Dauphin County.
Crews and state police to mile marker 65.5 around 4:15 p.m. in Dauphin County. Photo Credit: Michael McCloud for Daily Voice

Friday evening traffic came to halt on Interstate 81 Northbound following a serious crash.

The two-car crash occurred on the northbound side near mile marker 65.5 around 4:15 p.m. in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

Footage from the scene shows an overturned vehicle on the roadway.

Initial reports say at least one person needed extrication and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dauphin County Coroner was alerted and the cause remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.