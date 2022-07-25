Explosions Heard From Home As Crews Battle Central PA Housefire (DEVELOPING)

Neighbors report hearing explosions flames shot through the roof of a Middletown home on Monday, July 25.

A fire crew was called to the scene of a house on fire in the 7100 Block of Chambershill Road around 2 p.m., Middletown Volunteer Fire Department said.

Ammunition in the home reportedly caused the explosions witnesses and neighbors heard, according to dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.