Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Coroner, Hazmat Called To York County Crash (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

Explosions Heard From Home As Crews Battle Central PA Housefire (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The house fire in the 7100 block of Chambershill Road, Middletown
The house fire in the 7100 block of Chambershill Road, Middletown Photo Credit: Facebook/Middletown Volunteer Fire Department

Neighbors report hearing explosions flames shot through the roof of a Middletown home on Monday, July 25.

A fire crew was called to the scene of a house on fire in the 7100 Block of Chambershill Road around 2 p.m., Middletown Volunteer Fire Department said. 

Ammunition in the home reportedly caused the explosions witnesses and neighbors heard, according to dispatchers. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.