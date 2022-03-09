DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said.

Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.

Toolan was thrown from the bike and hit his head before he came to a stop in the shoulder. The motorcycle continued east over the concrete median and struck two trailers on the other side of the highway and then came to rest in a parking lot, authorities said.

Toolan was pronounced dead at the scene. Police initially thought the incident was a hit-and-run crash, as they could not locate the motorcycle.

