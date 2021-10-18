Contact Us
Police & Fire

DUI Harrisburg Driver Passes Out While Driving Blocking Intersection, Police Say

Daily Voice
George Benjamin Cook III.
George Benjamin Cook III. Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township police

A man was charged after a being found asleep behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection, according to police.

George Benjamin Cook III, 25, of Harrisburg, was charged in connection with the following incident, according to an Oct. 14 release by East Pennsboro Township police.

East Pennsboro Township police were called to a report of a vehicle sitting in the middle of the intersection of Poplar Church and Erford roads in Camp Hill on Sept. 22 at 11:45 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found Cook asleep behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Cook was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, police say.

Cook was arrested and transported to UPMC Carlisle Hospital for a blood test.

Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled at Magisterial District Judge Sanderson's Office, according to police.

