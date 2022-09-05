Contact Us
Driver Wanted After Pursuit-Crash In Central PA: Police

Cody Marsh
Cody Marsh Photo Credit: Middletown PD

A driver was wanted on drug and elusion charges after leading police on a brief pursuit before crashing his car in Central Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Cody A. Marsh, 35, fled from police on the 700 Block of East Main Street May 2, then crashed, police in Middletown said.

Marsh then took off running on foot, police said.

He is wanted on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude police, along with various drug and traffic offenses.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact police.

