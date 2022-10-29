Dog Shot In Face Dubbed 'Rocky' By Police Officer Who Gave Him Fighting Chance

His name is Rocky and he's got drive.

That's the dog found with a gunshot wound to the face by a Central Pennsylvania police officer, who's given him a second chance at life.

The pittie mix has been fighting for his life after being found by Susquehanna Township police officer Timothy Rogers on Oct. 22 around 5:30 a.m., according to Rogers himself and local police.

Rocky was stumbling down North Front Street near Millers Lane when Rogers spotted him, he said on a GoFundMe page. Scared but weak, Rocky tried to run away and went a few feet down an embankment.

"I could see that he had a wound on his face but I couldn't tell how bad it was," Rogers writes. "I was able to get him into the back of my patrol car and dove him to our local animal hospital."

Rocky was rushed to Shores Veterinary Emergency Center with what the officer soon discovered was a gunshot wound to his face.

"The bullet then traveled through his ear canal region and exited under his chin," Rogers said. "Besides the broken bones near his ear, he had lost so much blood that he was close to death."

Police don't know who shot the sweet pup, but are hoping someone who does will reach out. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Corporal Lee A. Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or LTarasi@susquehannatwp.com with any information. All tips are confidential. Reward money is available for tips that lead to successful arrest.

