A fire destroyed two homes in central Pennsylvania on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Crews were called around Dustin Drive in Halifax Township on Monday around 8:30 a.m., according to a report by WGAL News 8.

A dog died in the fire, but no humans were harmed, the report stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to fire officials.

