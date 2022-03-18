Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crashes Close Portion Of US 22: Authorities

At least one person has died in a crash along US 22 on Friday, authorities say.

Multiple multi-vehicles crashes happened on US 22 between Jonestown Road, Lockwillow Avenue, and Mid-Atlantic Machinery and Shannon drives in Harrisburg on Mar. 18 just after 12:30 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A coroner has been called to the scene, according to emergency dispatchers.

The are reports of multiple vehicle ejections on police scanner radios, but this has not been confirmed by officials.

The westbound lanes remained closed an hour later in the area of the 6900 block of Allentown Boulevard, West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania state police trooper Megan Ammerman. It is unknown how long it will be before the roadway reopens. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

