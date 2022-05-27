Chemical Explosion Injures Two, Medevac Called In Western PA: Dispatch

A helicopter was called after two people were injured in an explosion in western Pennsylvania on Friday, May 27, according to emergency dispatchers.

One person was taken in the helicopter following the chlorine explosion in the 1000 block of Dewey Street in Conway around 4 p.m., according to Beaver County Emergency Management.

A second patient was treated at the scene by medics and was later taken to an area hospital via ambulance, dispatchers told Daily Voice.

First responders cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.

The extent and estimated cost of the damage is unknown.

