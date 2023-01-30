Contact Us
Police & Fire

Cat Shot In Neck During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Millersburg, State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
544 State Street in Millersburg where the cat was found shot.
544 State Street in Millersburg where the cat was found shot. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A feral cat was shot in the neck during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. 

The cat was shot outside of 544 State State in Millersburg on Jan. 28 around 12:17 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police the following Monday. 

When Troopers got to the scene, they found the feline shot in the neck with a smaller caliber weapon but determined it was not a BB gun.

The cat was taken to the Dauphin County Animal Hospital.The status and condition of the cat was not released.

The police think the cat was possibly hit by accident as someone passing by fired on the occupied apartment complex. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact PSP Lykens at 717-362-8700.

