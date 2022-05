A man was pulled from the Susquehanna River Saturday, May 14 in Harrisburg, fire officials said.

The man had jumped into the river from the Market Street bridge, bringing Box 9 to the scene with mutual aid boats, the fire department said.

The victim was brought to City Island and turned over to Life Team EMS. The "A" Platoon at work with Battalion 6(Bradford), fire officials said.

