Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Police & Fire

Bicyclist Trapped Under Car In Harrisburg Dies

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Market and Front streets
Market and Front streets Photo Credit: Google Maps

A bicyclist who became trapped under a car making a U-turn in Harrisburg died days later, authorities said.

The unidentified cyclist was struck around 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 17 by a westbound car on Market Street, city police said.

As the vehicle tried to make the U-turn,  the westbound bicyclist struck the driver's side of the car and went under the vehicle, police said.

The victim was removed by responding Harrisburg Fire Bureau members and taken to a local hospital for emergency care. The cyclist remained in critical condition until Sunday, June 19, when they died, police said.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900, and ask to speak to a member of the Traffic Safety Unit. Information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.