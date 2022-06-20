Bicyclist Trapped Under Car In Harrisburg Dies

A bicyclist who became trapped under a car making a U-turn in Harrisburg died days later, authorities said.

The unidentified cyclist was struck around 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 17 by a westbound car on Market Street, city police said.

As the vehicle tried to make the U-turn, the westbound bicyclist struck the driver's side of the car and went under the vehicle, police said.

The victim was removed by responding Harrisburg Fire Bureau members and taken to a local hospital for emergency care. The cyclist remained in critical condition until Sunday, June 19, when they died, police said.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900, and ask to speak to a member of the Traffic Safety Unit. Information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

