Baltimore Man Takes Trip To Harrisburg Only To Be Shot Dead: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
Jerome Kasey
Jerome Kasey Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police

A Baltimore man taking a trip to Harrisburg was shot the day he got there by a man he was apparently hanging out with before the incident, according to a PennLive report citing police and an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting at Evergreen and Swatara streets in Harrisburg on Nov. 16 around 11:40 p.m., where Jeramiah Beamon, 37, was found having suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Beamon, o Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries caused by apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Jerome Kasey, 41, of Baltimore, is wanted for Beamon’s murder, according to an update release by police.

A home CCTV posted to social media showed an interaction between Beamon, Kasey and another man moments before Beamon collapsed and Kasey then stands over him and is seen shooting him multiple times before fleeing, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by PennLive.

Click here to read more by PennLive. 

