Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Arrest Made In Drive-By Shooting That Killed Baby In Pittsburgh

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Londell Falconer
Londell Falconer Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail

A 26-year-old gunman has been arrested in a drive-by shooting that killed an 18-month-old baby in Pittsburgh Memorial Day Weekend.

Londell Falconer struck De’Avry Thomas in a vehicle on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 29, police in Pittsburgh said Monday. 

Falconer apparently shot through the the rear passenger-side window of a gray Jeep, killing the boy.

Falconer was charged with Homicide and Criminal Conspiracy, and held in the Allegheny County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.