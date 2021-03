A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Enola died in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Nia Rados lost control of her motorcycle and struck the back of a Subaru Impreza around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, PSP said.

She was ejected from the bike and died.

The driver or the Subaru was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries.

Police say Rados was wearing a helmet.

