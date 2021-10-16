Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

25-Year-Old Female Firefighter Dies By Suicide At Pennsylvania Fire Station, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Swatara Fire Rescue
Swatara Fire Rescue Photo Credit: Swatara Fire Rescue

A 25-year-old Pennsylvania firefighter died by suicide at the fire station Thursday, authorities said.

The woman's name was not released as of Saturday.

Swatara police responding to the fire station found the victim around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, local police said.

Officers met with firefighters at the scene and learned that a 25-year-old live-in firefighter had taken her own life in her bunk room, authorities said. 

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Several support personnel arrived at the scene to assist Firefighters and Police Officers. 

The victim's name and other information is not being released out of respect to her family members. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.