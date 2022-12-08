2 Men Threatened To Kill People Over Very Different Dog Leashing Issues In Central PA: Police

Two men have been arrested after they threatened to kill people over dogs, in two separate incidents in central Pennsylvania, police say.

The first incident happened Jacob W. Dickey, 26, of Carlisle, reportedly threatened to kill a dog owner for "letting it run loose in the area," of Walnut Lane in Middlesex Township on July 27, area police say.

When the owner attempted to retrieve the dog Dickey supposedly began harassing him and threatened to kill him, police explained in a release on August 7.

He was charged with a summary offense for harassment, according to court documents.

On the other side of the Susquehanna River, Sean Edward Quinn, 55, of Middletown, "brandishing a switchblade type knife with a blue blade," when people claimed he was "yanking aggressively on the leash causing the dog distress," police stated in the release.

Middletown Borough police were called to the disturbance this incident caused in the first block of Ann Street at 3:50 p.m. on August 9, according to a release by the department.

During the investigation, it became clear that Quinn had been walking his dog in the area when people commented on it and he told them to "Mind their business" and threatened to kill them, the police explain in the release.

Quinn left the area only to return with the knife, and a witness claims he also had a concealed gun, which he drew "and held it at low ready," as stated in the release.

Quinn has been charged with five misdemeanors for Terroristic Threats With the Intent To Terrorize Another (2 counts), Prohibited Offensive Weapons, and Simple Assault by Physical Menace, according to police and court records.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge David H. Judy at 3:15 p.m. on August 24, according to his court docket.

