Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Central PA Officers Fired For Submitting Bogus COVID Vaccine Cards, Report Says
Police & Fire

2 Charged In Central PA Boy's Fentanyl OD Death, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Red Roof Inn
Red Roof Inn Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 48-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with providing the drugs that a 14-year-old boy overdosed and died using at a Central Pennsylvania hotel, according to local police and PennLive.

Susquehannah police responded to Red Roof Inn on Corporate Circle on reports of the juvenile's suspicious death around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 29, authorities said.

Court records obtained by PennLive say the boy was identified only as H.B., and had purchased fentanyl for Cheyenne McGuinness, 23. She apparently allowed H.B. to be with her in the hotel when he used the fentanyl, overdosed and died, the outlet said.

Adalberto Rodriguez-Roman was identified as the individual who delivered the drug's to the teen, police said. He was arrested for one count of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Criminal Use of a Communications Facility.

He was remanded to Dauphin County Prison. 

McGuinness was arrested for one count of Corruption of Minors.

The drug deals were apparently coordinated via cell phone and Facebook messenger, PennLive says citing court documents.

The Susquehanna Township Police investigated this crime in conjunction with members of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, the Dauphin County Drug Task Force, the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, the PA Attorney General’s Office, and the Capital Area Forensics Unit. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.