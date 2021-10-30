2 Charged In Central PA Boy's Fentanyl OD Death, Police Say

A 48-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with providing the drugs that a 14-year-old boy overdosed and died using at a Central Pennsylvania hotel, according to local police and PennLive.

Susquehannah police responded to Red Roof Inn on Corporate Circle on reports of the juvenile's suspicious death around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 29, authorities said.

Court records obtained by PennLive say the boy was identified only as H.B., and had purchased fentanyl for Cheyenne McGuinness, 23. She apparently allowed H.B. to be with her in the hotel when he used the fentanyl, overdosed and died, the outlet said.

Adalberto Rodriguez-Roman was identified as the individual who delivered the drug's to the teen, police said. He was arrested for one count of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Criminal Use of a Communications Facility.

He was remanded to Dauphin County Prison.

McGuinness was arrested for one count of Corruption of Minors.

The drug deals were apparently coordinated via cell phone and Facebook messenger, PennLive says citing court documents.

The Susquehanna Township Police investigated this crime in conjunction with members of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, the Dauphin County Drug Task Force, the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, the PA Attorney General’s Office, and the Capital Area Forensics Unit. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

