Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

17-Year-Olds Killed At AirBnB Mass Shooting ID'd: Medical Examiner

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Bullet markers being placed by police at the scene of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh AirBnB.
Bullet markers being placed by police at the scene of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh AirBnB. Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsburgh Public Safety

The two 17-year-olds who were killed in a mass shooting at a party on Sunday, Apr. 17, have been identified, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Mathew Steffy-Ross of Pitcairn and Jaiden Brown of East Allegheny have been identified as the victims of the deadly shooting.

No suspects have been arrested as police continue to investigate the shooting at the AirBnB on Monday.

Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.