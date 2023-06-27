Pittsburgh Surgeon To Compete On Jeopardy!

Dr. Christopher Ban will appear on America's favorite quiz show in an episode airing on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, on CBS, according to officials from the show.

The Pittsburgh native is an alumnus of North Allegheny High School, according to his biography on his company's website Ban Oral and Facial Surgery Associates. He went on to graduate jointly from the Honors College and the School of Architecture at the University of Notre Dame. "After completing his degree, he attended Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts, where he earned his DMD, as well as several Dean’s Scholarships for academic excellence. He completed his residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center," as stated in his bio.

He plans to donate some of his winnings to the North Allegheny Rowing Association's boathouse. He is a class of 2001 alumnus of the organization, according to the association's Facebook page.

The show will air at 7 p.m. on CBS 21 in Central PA and 7:30 on WPXI in Western PA.

JEOPARDY!, is in its 39th season in syndication.

