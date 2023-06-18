Pittsburgh Pirates Bus Driver Was DUI While Transporting Players From Game: Reports

Ronald Funderburke of Shelby, N.C., was showing signs of impairment and wasn't following the police escort during the Thursday, June 15 trek, a spokesperson from Illinois State Police said.

Troopers observed more erratic driving and stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 northbound at Dempster Street, ISP said. After observing multiple signs of impairment, troopers arrested Funderburke for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol and transported him to Chicago Police Department 16th District.

According to Fox News, Funerburke had been working as a contractor.

“We are deeply concerned regarding what transpired [Thursday] night,” Pirates senior vice president of communications and broadcasting Brian Warecki said in a statement.

"The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely. Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter."

