Woman Killed, Driver Hospitalized Fiery Rt 283 Crash In Dauphin County: PennDOT (Update)

A tractor-trailer rear-ended a grey 2005 Ford Escape, bursting into flames, as the truck continued to rear-end another tractor-trailer — becoming stuck under the passenger side of the trailer, according to a Pennsylvania State Police release the following morning.

The fiery three-vehicle collision happened on Route 283 West at the Toll House Road exit in Londonderry Township around 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

"There was a fire and we do have one confirmed fatality," Schreffler said. State police later confirmed the woman driving the Ford Escape was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that became lodged under the other tractor-trailer was taken to Hershey Medical Center, according to PSP.

Traffic on Route 283 was detoured at the Toll House Road exit and put back on the highway at Vine Street while crews remained on the scene, Schreffler explained.

The highway reopened at 4:12 p.m., according to Schreffler.

The state police are continuing to investigate and are asking any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage of the area to contact PSP Harrisburg at (717) 671-7500.

