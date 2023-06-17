A Few Clouds and Breezy 80°

Pennsylvania State Trooper Dead, Another Injured In Shooting

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Juanita County on Saturday, June 17, authorities said.

A gunman engaged the two troopers around 12:45 p.m. in Mifflintown Borough, exchanging shots with both troopers, PSP said. 

After a search, the trooper was found in Walker Township around 3 p.m. 

The gunman and one trooper died while the other trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and PSP Col. Christopher Paris were at the hospital with the wounded trooper.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

