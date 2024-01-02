PA Woman Dies New Year's Day Following House Fire

The call to the fire at 2326 Berryhill Street came into the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire at 5:20 a.m., according to Chief Brain Enterline.

Crews arrived at the scene in approximately two minutes, and soon learned there was someone trapped in the building.

"Members quickly began stretching hose lines into the building and quickly located the fire in a second-floor bedroom where a female victim was found," Entreline detailed in the release. "She was immediately removed to the exterior of the building by Fire Bureau members who also began life saving measures."

When UPMC LifeTeam EMS arrived they tookover care and took the woman to the hospital in critical condition.

"Due to the nature of the injuries, the victim was airlifted to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center for advanced treatment. Tragically, the victim succumbed to her injuries in the overnight hours at Lehigh Valley. The name of the victim is being withheld until the Lehigh County Coroner’s office notifies next of kin," Enterline said.

The fire was marked under control in 10 minutes. All of the fire damage was in the woman's bedroom, and the smoke damage was contained to the second floor of the rowhome.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Investor determined that the fire "started from smoking in bed," as stated in the release.

“Sadly, today we lost a member of our community to the ravages of fire. A day of celebration of the New Year quickly turned into a solemn evening for the family, our City, and the members of the Bureau of Fire who valiantly tried to preserve life and property last night on Berryhill Street. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family, and our fire and EMS personnel as they process the loss of a precious life.” Enterline concluded.

