PA Patient Has Deadly Flesh Eating Bacterial Infection, Health Dept. Says

The patient is believed to have been diagnosed with vibrio vulnificus after visiting another state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health told Daily Voice.

The infection occurs after consuming raw shellfish or swimming in brackish water, which may be the reason why the PA DOH determined they picked up the infection outside of Pennsylvania.

The patient's name, age, and sex, along with the timeline of when the patient contracted Vibriosis was not shared.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 80,000 people each year in the United States, with the majority of cases stemming from eating contaminated food.

Most people who become infected recover after about three days with no lasting effects, however those with serious infections require intensive care, possible limb amputation, and an average of 100 people die from these infections each year, according to the CDC.

Here are some facts you should know about this rare infection:

Symptoms of vibriosis include diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, and chills. Exposure can also cause ear infections, sepsis, and life-threatening infections, according to health officials.

Those with weakened immune systems and the elderly face the greatest risk for illness.

Experts outline the following steps people can take to avoid becoming infected:

Don’t eat raw or undercooked oysters or other shellfish.

If you have a wound (including from a recent surgery, piercing, or tattoo), stay out of saltwater or brackish water, if possible. This includes wading at the beach.

Cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if it could come into contact with saltwater, brackish water, marine life, or raw or undercooked seafood and its juices. This contact can happen during everyday activities, such as swimming, fishing, or walking on the beach.

Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water after they have contact with saltwater, brackish water, marine life, raw seafood, or its juices.

More information on vibriosis can be found on here or at the CDC website.

