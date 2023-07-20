Mostly Cloudy 85°

PA Native Joe Manganiello Files For Divorce From Sofía Vergara: CNN

Days after Sofia Vergara appeared to have wiped Joe Manganiello from her Instagram, Manganiello has filed for divorce, according to CNN.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello on Valentines Day 2023.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello on Valentines Day 2023. Photo Credit: Instagram/Joe Manganiello @joemanganiello
Jillian Pikora
After seven years together, Manganiello, a Pittsburgh native, filed a petition for divorce, according to the outlet. 

He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause and the separation date as July 2, 2023, the outlet reports. 

Manganiello had proposed to Vergara after six months of dating on Christmas Eve 2014, US Weekly reported at the time. 

The "Magic Mike" performer wed the Modern Family star in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 22, 2015, as CNN previously reported.

The couple have no children together, although Vergara has an adult son from a previous marriage, the outlet noted. 

Click here to read CNN's full report.

