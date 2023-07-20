PA Native Joe Manganiello Files For Divorce From Sofía Vergara: CNN

After seven years together, Manganiello, a Pittsburgh native, filed a petition for divorce, according to the outlet.

He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause and the separation date as July 2, 2023, the outlet reports.

Manganiello had proposed to Vergara after six months of dating on Christmas Eve 2014, US Weekly reported at the time.

The "Magic Mike" performer wed the Modern Family star in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 22, 2015, as CNN previously reported.

The couple have no children together, although Vergara has an adult son from a previous marriage, the outlet noted.

