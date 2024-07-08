Steelton mom, Cheryl Hughes's youngest son 20-year-old Azar Hughes was shot dead outside the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center following a concert around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, authorities said and Daily Voice previously reported.

Azar was the same age as his brother Malik Mundy when he was shot dead on Mother's Day in 2015, according to his obituary and Cheryl's social media.

The "Harrisburg Police were in the 1100 block of North 3rd Street when they heard multiple shots fired," as stated in a police release. The officers arrived at HMAC to find Azar and give him "emergency medical aid but would later die as a result of his injuries," police said.

He was later identified by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office. Azar's official cause and manner of death will be released after the autopsy is conducted on Tuesday, July 9, county officials say.

Ten years ago, Azar lost his other older brother 23-year-old Charles L. Tate III. He "died instantaneously from a single shot from the front, almost directly to the heart, Hetrick said," PennLive reported two days after the fatal shooting on Sept. 13, 2024.

All three of Cheryl's sons were shot in Harrisburg. Charles, who she called Nooderz was shot near the intersection of South 14th and Kittatinny streets, according to PennLive. Malik was shot dead in the 31st row of Hall Manor, according to another PennLive article.

Cheryl wrote the following on the GoFundMe she launched:

"This is my 3rd son I lost to gun violence out here on the streets. I was trying to get my kids out of this wicked town. I got woken up out of my sleep to a nightmare, now I have to bury my baby boy, Azar."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip online.

Click here to donate to Cheryl's GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.