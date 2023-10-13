PA Man Sought On Multiple Child Sex Abuse Charges: Troopers

David George Glatfelter is charged with felony sexual assault on a person 11 or older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 16, felony aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, child pornography, criminal use of a communications facility, and indecent assault of a person under 16, according to troopers.

Police said the alleged offenses occurred at Glatfelter's Coal Township home over the last year.

The 34-year-old is thought to frequent Ashland Borough in Schuylkill County as well as Jamestown, New York, and Sinclairville, New York.

He was reportedly in or around Warren city in the last week.

Anyone with information should call Coal Township police at 570-644-0333 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-472-8477.

Click here to submit an anonymous tip online.

