Isauly Deleon, 25 of New York, as known as Jani Nunezdeleon of the Dominican Republic, shot his former partner, Anderson Reyes-Guerrero, in his right foot on his 28th birthday during a meeting outside Club Med Billiards located at 101 South 38th Street on Wednesday, July 10, the Swatara Township police detailed in the affidavit of probable cause.

The police learned about the incident when staff at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital called them to investigate the origin of Reyes-Guerrero's gunshot wound. Reyes-Guerrero explained that he hadn't wanted to meet with Deleon after a disagreement over the sale of a stolen car sold for $15,000, according to the affidavit. "Deleon has made threats to him over the phone and stated that he was going to hurt him and his family if he did not continue working for him,” as stated in the affidavit.

The pair had been selling and stealing cars between New York City, Philadelphia, and Harrisburg for about five months, according to the affidavit.

Both men have active cases for theft in Dauphin County but Deleon also has charges for violating a protection from abuse order in NYC, and charges related to a Pennsylvania State Police traffic in Philadelphia County where he was riding in a stolen car with false plates, according to the affidavit and court dockets.

Reyes-Guerrero only agreed to meet after the thefts and because it would be at a public place, but when he got there Deleon asked to talk outside for privacy, according to the affidavit. That's when Deleon told him he had two stolen cars he needed to be moved from the Chestnut Pointe apartment complex, according to court documents.

When Reyes-Guerrero refused, Deleon shot at him but missed, so he fired two more shots — one struck Reyes-Guerrero, as explained in the affidavit. Later, police found two 9-millimeter shell casings outside the pool hall near where witnesses heard them fired.

For this shooting, Deleon has been charged with three felons for Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference, Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, his latest docket shows.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge David H. Judy at 9 p.m. on July 11 and has been held in the Dauphin County Prison on $150,000 in bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Smith at 1 p.m. on July 24. There is no word when he will be returned to Philadelphia or NYC to face his other charges.

Anderson Reyes-Guerrero was charged with two felonies for Receiving Stolen Property and Alteration or Destruction of Vehicle Identification Number, according to his latest court docket. His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge J. Matthew Pianka at 9 a.m. on July 11 and he was released on $25,000 in unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing will be held before Judge Mikaela M. Sloan at 9 a.m. on July 29.

