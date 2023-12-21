William Francis Gaudette III, 77, of South Hoernerstown Road in Hummelstown, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl on “numerous occasions” in 2020 and 2021, according to Pennsylvania state police.

"He was found deceased from a lawn mower accident" which police said happened between Sept. 29th and 30th in Elbert County, Colorado.

They noted that:

"He was using a fake name and was properly identified via fingerprints."

Gaudette was a field hockey coach in central Pennsylvania for multiple teams, including with the East Coast Field Hockey Club, where he worked for several years.

When he was first charged the girl’s age was not released and it is not clear if she was on one of the teams he coached.

An arrest warrant was issued by state police after a report of child abuse was filed by the Dauphin County Child and Youth Services.

He was charged with the following according to his court docket:

F1 Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Complainant Less Than 16

M2 Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age

F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

F1 Intimidation of Witness or Victim - Refrain From Report

Daily Voice has reached out to the coroner's office and police in Colorado for more information check back here for possible updates.

