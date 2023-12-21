Mostly Cloudy 43°

PA Field Hockey Coach William Gaudette Found Dead

A Pennsylvania Field Hockey Coach who was wanted by police on allegations of sexually abusing a child has been found dead in Colorado after living under an assumed name, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

William Francis Gaudette III.

William Francis Gaudette III.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
William Francis Gaudette III.

William Francis Gaudette III.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
William Francis Gaudette III, 77, of South Hoernerstown Road in Hummelstown, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl on “numerous occasions” in 2020 and 2021, according to Pennsylvania state police.

"He was found deceased from a lawn mower accident" which police said happened between Sept. 29th and 30th in Elbert County, Colorado. 

They noted that:

"He was using a fake name and was properly identified via fingerprints."

Gaudette was a field hockey coach in central Pennsylvania for multiple teams, including with the East Coast Field Hockey Club, where he worked for several years.

When he was first charged the girl’s age was not released and it is not clear if she was on one of the teams he coached.

An arrest warrant was issued by state police after a report of child abuse was filed by the Dauphin County Child and Youth Services.

He was charged with the following according to his court docket:

  • F1 Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older
  • F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Complainant Less Than 16
  • M2 Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age
  • F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses
  • F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above
  • F1 Intimidation of Witness or Victim - Refrain From Report
Daily Voice has reached out to the coroner's office and police in Colorado for more information check back here for possible updates. 

