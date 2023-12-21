William Francis Gaudette III, 77, of South Hoernerstown Road in Hummelstown, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl on “numerous occasions” in 2020 and 2021, according to Pennsylvania state police.
"He was found deceased from a lawn mower accident" which police said happened between Sept. 29th and 30th in Elbert County, Colorado.
They noted that:
"He was using a fake name and was properly identified via fingerprints."
Gaudette was a field hockey coach in central Pennsylvania for multiple teams, including with the East Coast Field Hockey Club, where he worked for several years.
When he was first charged the girl’s age was not released and it is not clear if she was on one of the teams he coached.
An arrest warrant was issued by state police after a report of child abuse was filed by the Dauphin County Child and Youth Services.
He was charged with the following according to his court docket:
- F1 Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older
- F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Complainant Less Than 16
- M2 Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age
- F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses
- F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above
- F1 Intimidation of Witness or Victim - Refrain From Report
