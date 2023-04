The Central Dauphin Middle School bus and another vehicle were involved in 7200 block of Linglestown Road, according to Trooper Megan Frazer.

Three students were on-board, and one person suffered a minor injury but it is unclear who, as a formal release is pending.

The school informed parents about the crash.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.