Officer Assaulted, Patrol Car Vandalized By Dirt Biker Riders Near I-83 In PA: Police

But, the officer was able to detain one of the riders, identified as 25-year-old Curtis Jayron-Malik Sims of Harrisburg.

The officer was working as part of the Community Engagement Team with the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police when they spotted four dirt bikes driving heading west on Union Deposit Road by the intersection with Interstate 83 around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

When the bikes slowed down at the intersection the officer attempted a traffic stop exiting his vehicle in full uniform, commanding the riders to get off their bikes— that's when they attempted to escape, but Sims was caught, according to the release.

Sims "subsequently attempted to assault/flee from the officer. After a struggle, the officer was able to take Sims into custody. While the officer was attempting to take Sims into custody, the other three individuals vandalized the officer’s police vehicle and encouraged Sims to get the officer’s firearm," the police stated in the release.

Sims has been charged with the following offenses according to the police and court documents:

Aggravated Assault.

Disarming Law Enforcement Officer.

Criminal Mischief.

Institutional Vandalism.

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer.

Resisting Arrest.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked - DUI Related.

Operation on Streets and Highways (ATV).

Unlawful Operate Snowmobile/ATV in Careless Way.

Reckless Driving.

He has been held at the Dauphin County Prison after his bail was set at $200,000.00 by Magisterial District Judge David H. Judy. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Joseph S. Lindsey at 9 a.m. on May 24, 2023, according to his latest court docket.

Sims has a lengthy criminal record and had two active cases for assault and DUI earlier in the year, according to his recent court dockets.

He has previously served prison time for fleeing from police, drug possession, possession of a firearm without a license, driving with a suspended license, and numerous related offenses every year except 2021 (when he was in custody for the majority of the year) starting in 2016, court records show.

"The identities of the other three suspects are currently being sought by LPTBP," according to the release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.