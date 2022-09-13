Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Virginia Dad, Maryland Man Killed In Pennsylvania Crash Involving Stolen Delaware Car

Oscar Ronaldino Salvador and the 7000 of Allentown Boulevard/US-22 where the deadly crashed happened.
Oscar Ronaldino Salvador and the 7000 of Allentown Boulevard/US-22 where the deadly crashed happened.

Two men have died following a crash in central Pennsylvania involving a stolen white Charger Hellcat from Delaware on Sunday, September 10, Pennsylvania state police say. 

Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 26, of Virginia, Waldir Adonay Hernandez-Monge, 24, of Maryland, and Elio Alarcon-Ozoia, 28, of Maryland, had been in the speeding Hellcat when the car crashed in the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard/US-22 around 5:20 a.m., police say.

The Hellcat went off the roadway— ejecting Salvador and Hernandez-Monge— who both died at the scene, according to the police. 

Alarcon-Ozoia was extricated from the vehicle by West Hanover Volunteer Fire Company 36, with assistance from Paxtonia 34 Fire Company, and then he was taken to  Hershey Medical Center.

Alarcon-Ozoia was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia at the time of the crash, according to the police. 

The vehicle had been stolen the previous night but it's not known if these men were involved in the theft, although, at least one of the men was involved in a high-speed Pennsylvania state police chase, police confirmed to Daily Voice on Monday. 

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday, Sept. 13. 

The driver has also not been identified by State Troopers.

The westbound lane of US 22 was closed for four hours following the crash, authorities say. 

Salvador is survived by his daughter Isabella, his family, co-workers at Flattout Towing, and friends, according to his social media. 

Details about Hernandez-Monge were not shared publicly.

A memorial was held for the men on Sept. 11, although funeral details have yet to be released.

Details of the crash, the exact cause and manner of death for the two men, and the status of Alarcon-Ozoia all remain unknown as police continue to investigate both the crash and vehicle theft.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents, or anyone who witnessed the incidents is asked to contact the State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

